TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.77 ($31.49).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.87.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

