Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

