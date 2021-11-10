Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

FLR stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

