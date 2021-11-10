GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Shares of GOVX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.