Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.