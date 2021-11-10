TD Securities Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $32.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

