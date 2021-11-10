Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLF. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

