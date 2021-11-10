Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

