Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut by William Blair

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gogo in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Gogo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gogo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gogo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.