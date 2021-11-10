Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

