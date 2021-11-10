Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$24.75 at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

