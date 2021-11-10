Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

Shares of MKTX opened at $387.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.45. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $384.56 and a 1-year high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

