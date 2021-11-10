Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $44.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 14,627 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOWFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

