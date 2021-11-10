Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

