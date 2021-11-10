WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.69

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares changing hands.

WIR.U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

