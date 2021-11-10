Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $10.12 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.