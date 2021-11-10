Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Hold

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $494,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Greenlane by 582.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.