Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $827.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

