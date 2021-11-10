EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.