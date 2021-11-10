Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report $269.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the highest is $270.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,444,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

