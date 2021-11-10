SVB Leerink Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $92.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

