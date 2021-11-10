KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NYSE KKR opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $2,073,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

