Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $16.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.55.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,466 shares of company stock worth $7,677,926 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

