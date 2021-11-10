Brokers Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 313,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

