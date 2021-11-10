ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

RWLK opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.