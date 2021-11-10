Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

