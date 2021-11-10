Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FMTX stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $886.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.51. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $56.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.