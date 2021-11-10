MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $6.04 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $6,770,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $92,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 383.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $1,659,000.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

