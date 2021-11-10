Truist Securiti Weighs in on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $17.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

AAWW opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.