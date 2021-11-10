Brokers Set Expectations for AAON, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

AAON stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. AAON has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in AAON by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

