William Blair Comments on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $216.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.