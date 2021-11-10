Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$60.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

GOOS stock opened at C$62.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.82.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

