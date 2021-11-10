Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,841,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,428,000 after acquiring an additional 130,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 64.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 930,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.