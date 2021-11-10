Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Issued By William Blair

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

ELAN opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

