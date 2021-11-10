Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.87 million, a P/E ratio of 453.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

