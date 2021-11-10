TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $35.64 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

