Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $227.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $205.78 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.