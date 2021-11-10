Canaccord Genuity Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.40 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

