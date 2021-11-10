Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.53 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.46 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.02 ($0.24), with a volume of 3,589,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.53. The company has a market cap of £347.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Deon Louw bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.