Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

