Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.