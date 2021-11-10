Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE MNR opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

