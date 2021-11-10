Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

