SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $15.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

