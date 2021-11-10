FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Raised by Analyst

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Acushnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $56.30 on Monday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

