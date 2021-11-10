Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $30.06 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,450 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

