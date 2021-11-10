FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.06). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

ARVN stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,629,900 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

