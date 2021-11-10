FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

