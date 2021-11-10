Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Raised to $12.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nikola by 117.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

