Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to C$27.00

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAIFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday.

RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

